IN BRIEF: Judge pans FDA over genetically-engineered salmon's enviro analysis

U.S. food regulators missed the mark when they approved genetically-engineered salmon for U.S. consumption, a San Francisco federal court has found.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said on Thursday that the FDA should have considered per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) the consequences of the fish escaping in the wild and mating with native populations, a victory for fisheries and food-safety groups who challenged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 2015 approval of the fish created and farmed by AquaBounty Technologies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2TZnNCP