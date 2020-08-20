IN BRIEF: Judge rebuffs states' 'unreasonable' bid for attorneys' fees in DOE lawsuit

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday denied a bid by states including California to obtain $930,000 in attorneys’ fees, an amount the judge called “unreasonable” given the case’s slim docket and the leading role of green groups in the consolidated lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria turned down the request by the coalition of 11 states and the District of Columbia for payment for 2,400 hours of legal work, mainly in San Francisco, over the lawsuit that successfully caused the U.S. Department of Energy to publish in the Federal Register four energy-efficiency standards.

