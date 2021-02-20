IN BRIEF: Judge rejects for second time $648 mln Bayer PCB settlement

A federal judge has rejected for the second time in nearly three months Bayer AG’s proposed $648 million settlement of class-action litigation by cities and other claimants over contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, made by the former Monsanto Company, during a telephone hearing whose minutes did not detail his reasons.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles on Thursday denied the 2,528 class members’ renewed motion for preliminary approval of the deal, in which Monsanto offers $550 million and up to $98 million for legal fees and expenses to end their 2015 lawsuit which alleges that the company is liable for PCB contamination of stormwater runoff. The company denies liability.

