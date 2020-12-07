IN BRIEF: Judge says California condor not 'cultural property', allows resort development

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) rightly gave the go ahead to a California developer after finding that the California condor does not qualify as protected cultural property despite its significance to local Native American tribes, a Los Angeles federal court has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney denied on Friday a bid by the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Wishtoyo Foundation to halt Tejon Ranch Co’s construction of a resort community in California’s Los Angeles and Kern counties with a lawsuit that alleges the FWS violated the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) when it failed to adequately consult local native peoples on the project’s impact on the endangered raptors’ habitat.

