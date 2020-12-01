IN BRIEF: Keurig denied bid to revoke certified class in 'recyclable' pods litigation

Keurig Green Mountain was denied in federal appeals court on Monday permission to challenge the certification of a class of California customers who allege that the company misled them by falsely marketing its popular K-Cup coffee pod as recyclable in most recycling facilities.

A two-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to review a lower court order certifying the class, rejecting Keurig’s argument that the case was a chance to address a circuit-wide problem with overly broad classes.

