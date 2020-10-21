IN BRIEF: Lawsuit says fed's Gulf of Mexico wildlife review ignores reality of major oil spills

A federal analysis of the risks of the offshore oil industry to threatened species in the Gulf of Mexico from sperm whales to oceanic whitetip sharks arbitrarily ignores the likelihood of mega oil spills on the scale of the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The Sierra Club and other green groups in their lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland claim that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) erroneously downplayed the risk of incidents that can spill more than a million barrels of oil in a March report tied to future oil and gas leasing. The groups say the so-called biological opinion violates the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedures Act.

