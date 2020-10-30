IN BRIEF: Lawsuit targets reapproval of widely used U.S. farm chemical atrazine

Public interest groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency in federal appeals court on Friday over its reapproval of atrazine, and the loosening of health and environmental safeguards around one of the most popular herbicides in U.S. agriculture.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS), the Rural Coalition and others in their lawsuit in 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals accuse the agency of rushing reapproval in September of the weed killer, and violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act in the process.

