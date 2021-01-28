IN BRIEF: Lawyer who repped Chevron in climate cases among EPA's new top hires

Environmental Protection Agency political appointees announced on Wednesday include its former general counsel who, in more recent years, defended Chevron in cases where cities and counties are seeking to hold major oil companies liable for damages tied to climate change.

Avi Garbow, who joins the Biden administration as senior counselor to the EPA administrator, is the latest of a growing number Obama-era veterans to staff the agency’s leadership team. He worked as EPA’s top lawyer from 2013 to 2017 after being nominated by President Barack Obama.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iU2LAZ