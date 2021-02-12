IN BRIEF: Mass AG directs a third of Shire settlement toward disadvantaged community

A subsidiary of Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co will pay $600,000 to settle Massachusetts’ claims of air pollution, a third of which will go toward air filters for homes of mainly low-income residents of color north of Boston, in keeping with the state AG’s recent directive targeting lawsuit settlement funds for environmental justice communities.

The Massachusetts Superior Court for Suffolk County on Thursday approved the deal that settles a case against Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc over allegations it emitted volatile organic compounds (VOCs) over the permitted level, at a facility in Lexington. It stipulates Shire will fund air filters in more than 500 homes in the city of Chelsea, and also fines the biotech company $400,000.

