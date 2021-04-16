IN BRIEF: Menstrual underwear maker Thinx asks court to toss lawsuit over presence of PFAS

A Los Angeles federal court should toss a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses Thinx Inc of endangering consumers over allegations its reusable and washable underwear contain a toxic chemical, the company has said in a court filing.

Thinx told the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday that the class proposed by two California residents who purchased Thinx’s “period-proof” undergarments does not allege “any facts” that support their conclusion the product contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances at levels that could harm them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3skRYCV