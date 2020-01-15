IN BRIEF: Michigan AG sues 3M, DuPont and others over PFAS chemicals

The state of Michigan sued 3M Co, E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co and 15 other chemical makers for allegedly contaminating the state’s drinking water with potentially hazardous chemicals, adding to a growing list of state attorneys general suing manufacturers of the substances.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Michigan Circuit Court, Washtenaw County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel claims that defendants’ per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), long used in the manufacturing of household products, contaminated groundwater, including public drinking water sources.

