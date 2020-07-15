IN BRIEF: Mining company says claims against Colorado coal mine time-barred

Mining companies Mountain Coal Co and its parent Arch Resources, Inc have told a federal judge in Denver that claims by environmental groups that it failed to obtain two pollution permits to run its underground coal mine in central Colorado have come more than three decades too late.

The companies said on Tuesday in Colorado district court that the groups’ claims should be dismissed because the clock on a five-year statute of limitations started ticking when mining began at the West Elk Mine in 1982 and now bars suing over the violations alleged by plaintiffs WildEarth Guardians, Sierra Club and others.

