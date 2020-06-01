IN BRIEF: Montana tribes sue to stop nearby Keystone pipeline, cite COVID-19

Two Indian tribes in Montana have sued in federal court in Great Falls the Trump administration for authorizing construction of portions of TC Energy Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline near their reservation, saying authorities failed to consider the risk of the project’s construction exposing them to COVID-19 and a pipeline leak contaminating their drinking water.

The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northern Montana sued on Friday the U.S. Department of Interior, which is accused of granting TC Energy a right of way and a permit for the pipeline’s crossing under the Missouri River in violation of the Mineral Leasing Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the government’s trust responsibility to the tribes.

