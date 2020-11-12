IN BRIEF: Nine trade groups ask for voice in lawsuit over Trump's NEPA overhaul

Nine national trade associations and a leading labor union have asked a San Francisco federal court to partake in a lawsuit by more than 20 states suing the Trump administration over its overhaul of a bedrock environmental law.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Petroleum Institute, the Laborers’ International Union of North America and others asked on Tuesday to intervene in a lawsuit that challenges a rule that narrows ways to implement the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

