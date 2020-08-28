IN BRIEF: N.J. AG files 12 more lawsuits in pursuit of 'environmental justice'

The attorney general of New Jersey announced on Thursday he filed 12 lawsuits in courts across the state to shield minority and low-income communities from the disproportionate harm of pollution they suffer.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal filed lawsuits against defendants ranging from consumer goods giant Unilever United States to small operations like gas stations and auto-repair shops whose pollution his office said it sought to tackle as part of an environmental justice initiative it announced two years ago.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gANRgj