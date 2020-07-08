IN BRIEF: N.J. AG slaps auto auctioneers for selling 'super-polluting' vehicles

The attorney general of New Jersey sued on Wednesday in state court the United States’ biggest vehicle auction dealership for allegedly selling vehicles stripped of their air pollution-control devices to increase their performance, in violation of the state’s air pollution act.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal filed a lawsuit against Manheim Remarketing Inc in Superior Court of New Jersey, Mercer County, accusing the company of openly offering for sale at least 200 tampered vehicles at its two New Jersey locations, which it discovered over the course of a two-year investigation.

