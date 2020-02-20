IN BRIEF: N.J. leads coalition of states in lawsuit against EPA over smog

A coalition of five northeastern U.S. states and New York City sued on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of failing to protect them from ozone pollution traveling downwind.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the coalition, led by New Jersey, accused the EPA of violating its obligations under the Clean Air Act (CAA) by failing to promulgate air-pollution plans for seven upwind states including Illinois and Indiana.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P7oc40