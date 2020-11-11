IN BRIEF: N.J. sues Honeywell, Arkema over 'forever chemicals', other pollutants

New Jersey sued in state court on Tuesday Solvay Specialty Polymers USA, Arkema and Honeywell International for contaminating drinking water and other natural resources by dumping contaminants at manufacturing sites.

In the lawsuit against Solvay and Arkema, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says that the companies violated the Spill Compensation and Control Act by releasing since the 1970s tens of thousands of pounds of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) while producing industrial plastics at a site south of Camden they owned in turns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2IseqZX