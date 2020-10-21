IN BRIEF: Novel lawsuit says use of tear gas to end protests flouts enviro law

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has broken environmental law by quashing protests in Portland with tear gas and other chemical munitions without first measuring the agents’ risks to the environment and public health, green groups claim in a federal lawsuit.

Oregon-based the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides and others sued DHS in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon on Tuesday. They claim, in what experts say is a novel use of the National Environmental Policy Act, that DHS violated the environmental statute because it has not assessed the ecological ramifications of the chemicals its federal agents used in Portland to disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

