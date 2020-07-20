IN BRIEF: N.Y State's bid fails to upend EPA's choice of 'national treasure' for sediment disposal

A federal judge in Brooklyn has ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency followed environmental laws when it designated parts of the Long Island Sound as a site to discharge dredged material.

U.S. District Judge Edward Korman, who said the site was a “national treasure” of wildlife, on Friday nevertheless rejected a bid by the state of New York to vacate the EPA’s selection in 2016 of the eastern Long Island Sound as a permanent area to dispose as much as 20 million cubic yards of dredged material. The state had challenged the EPA’s designation made under the Ocean Dumping Act and the Coastal Zone Management Act.

