IN BRIEF: Poly Met appeals in Minnesota high court $1 bln mine permits review

A Glencore Inc-controlled company seeking to set up a copper-nickel mining operation costing nearly $1 billion in Minnesota has appealed a lower court decision to subject its mining and dam-safety permits to an administrative review to the state’s supreme court.

Poly Met Mining, Inc on Tuesday filed a petition for review to the Minnesota Supreme Court seeking to overturn last month’s decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, saying that the ruling conflicted with the high court’s precedent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SzW4r6