IN BRIEF: Portland community groups sue over $800 mln highway project

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

Environmental and community groups have sued the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in Portland, Oregon, federal court over its decision to approve a project to widen Interstate 5.

The Eliot Neighborhood Association and two other groups on Friday alleged that the FHWA violated the National Environmental Policy Act with its November approval because a property tied to Portland’s Black history is located within the project’s vicinity, triggering the statute’s requirement for an in-depth environmental study of impacts to unique geographical areas.

