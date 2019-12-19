IN BRIEF: Public interest groups sue EPA to rein in slaughterhouse pollution

A coalition of twelve public interest groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency challenging its decision not to revise federal standards restricting water pollution from slaughterhouses.

In a lawsuit filed in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the coalition, which includes the Environmental Integrity Project, the Waterkeeper Alliance, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Center for Biological Diversity, alleged the agency’s October 2019 final determination violated the Clean Water Act (CWA).

