Westlaw News
December 19, 2019 / 1:59 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Public interest groups sue EPA to rein in slaughterhouse pollution

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A coalition of twelve public interest groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency challenging its decision not to revise federal standards restricting water pollution from slaughterhouses.

In a lawsuit filed in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the coalition, which includes the Environmental Integrity Project, the Waterkeeper Alliance, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Center for Biological Diversity, alleged the agency’s October 2019 final determination violated the Clean Water Act (CWA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sLOJeY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below