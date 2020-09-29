IN BRIEF: Record penalty for water pollution from New Orleans racetrack

A New Orleans racetrack operator agreed Tuesday to pay a record-setting civil penalty of nearly $2.8 million to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for allegedly contaminating waters with horse manure and other pollutants.

In a proposed consent decree lodged in New Orleans federal court, the Fair Grounds Race Course, home to the Louisiana Derby, settles accusations that it violated the Clean Water Act (CWA) by dumping the pollutants in local waters more than 250 times between 2012 and 2018.

