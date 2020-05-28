Westlaw News
May 28, 2020 / 10:32 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Roche must face class action over alleged N.J. water contamination - state court

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

An appellate state court in New Jersey has ruled that a class action lawsuit by hundreds of homeowners who allege the value of their homes has dropped because of groundwater contaminated by Swiss drugmaker Hoffmann-La Roche Inc and three more defendants can proceed.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey’s appellate division denied on Wednesday a bid by the defendants, who also include the northern New Jersey municipalities of Clifton and Nutley, to appeal a lower court judge’s certification of the class in 2019.

