IN BRIEF: Senators lash out at U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island climate case

Three U.S. Senators took aim at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday in an amicus brief filed with the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals that challenges the business group’s motives for supporting the removal of a climate lawsuit Rhode Island has brought against oil companies to federal court.

Rhode Island Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey, who are all Democrats, urged the court to treat the Chamber’s brief, which supports the oil companies accused of contributing to climate-related harm, “with scrutiny” citing the business group’s “remorseless efforts to thwart positive climate action”.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RDTD6z