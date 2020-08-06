IN BRIEF: Sierra Club, NRDC pile on to NEPA overhaul lawsuits

A third coalition of environmental groups sued the Trump administration in federal court on Thursday over its overhaul of a cornerstone environmental law whose implementation is expected to fast-track infrastructure projects such as oil pipelines and road expansions.

The Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and seven other groups sued in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over the reform of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), arguing under the Administrative Procedure Act that it will “gut” the environmental statute’s review process and hinder public participation.

