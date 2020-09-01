IN BRIEF: Sierra Club, tribes grow number of lawsuits over CWA rollback

Tribal governments and environmental groups have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in San Francisco federal court over a new rule that would limit state and tribal power to block energy infrastructure projects, adding to at least three similar lawsuits.

The Suquamish Tribe, the Sierra Club and others on Monday sued the EPA over its new rule in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The rule, due to take effect Sept. 11, will curtail the authority of states and tribes under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) to deny certification applications for pipelines, coal terminals and other energy projects.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34UCVry