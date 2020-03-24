IN BRIEF: State court revokes air permit for $1 bln Minnesota mine project

The Minnesota Court of Appeals temporarily revoked an air-pollution permit state regulators issued to a Glencore Inc-controlled company for a $1 billion copper-nickel mining operation, handing environmentalists an additional victory after the court yanked the project’s mining and dam-safety permits in January.

A three-judge panel on Monday said there was enough evidence that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) had failed to adequately probe whether PolyMet Mining Corp had sought a “sham permit” by not telling regulators of possible plans to expand its mining operation in the state’s northeast.

