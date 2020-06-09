IN BRIEF: States ask for immediate halt to EPA's pandemic compliance rollback

Nine states who sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for relaxing a range of compliance and monitoring requirements with federal clean air and water laws in response to the coronavirus pandemic have asked a Manhattan court to immediately stop the policy until their lawsuit is resolved.

The states, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, asked the Southern District of New York on Monday to issue a preliminary injunction that would block the application of the temporary policy the EPA announced on March 26.

