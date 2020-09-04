IN BRIEF: Taylor Energy can't dip into $432 mln oil leak trust

A federal appeals court Thursday affirmed a lower court ruling that said Taylor Energy Company LLC cannot dissolve a $432 million trust account created with the U.S. government to clean up a major oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rebuffed the arguments of the Louisiana-based company that the money should be returned under Louisiana law given the government’s refusal to put an end date to the trust.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jKhnCm