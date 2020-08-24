IN BRIEF: Taylor loses bid to hold contractor liable in long-running oil spill cleanup

A federal judge in New Orleans has ruled that oil company Taylor Energy Company LLC, whose platform in the Gulf of Mexico collapsed more than a decade ago, cannot hold a contractor tasked with ameliorating the resulting spill liable for potential damages arising from that work.

U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry said on Friday that contractor Couvillion Group, LLC is entitled to derivative immunity because it was hired by the federal government to patch up the site 475 feet underwater.

