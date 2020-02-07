IN BRIEF: Texas cities, counties sue Kinder Morgan over Permian Highway Pipeline

A coalition of four Texas cities and counties and others have sued Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Austin federal court, accusing the company behind the $2 billion Permian Highway Pipeline of posing a threat to endangered species in central and south Texas without the required permit.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by the cities and counties of Austin, San Marcos, Travis and Hays, the coalition claims that the Houston-based company’s pipeline construction is in violation of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) because it has not obtained an Incidental Take Permit, necessary for private construction activity wherein endangered species may be harmed or harassed.

