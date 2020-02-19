IN BRIEF: Texas co settles EPA complaint over oil terminal air pollution

A Houston-based energy infrastructure company has settled for $2.4 million a lawsuit in which U.S. authorities accused it of constructing and operating a crude oil truck-to-rail transfer facility in North Dakota without the necessary air pollution permissions.

US Development Group LLC and its subsidiaries struck a deal on Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas also on Tuesday over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at the Van Hook Crude Terminal in western North Dakota.

