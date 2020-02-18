Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Texas judge rejects bid for immediate pause on Permian Highway Pipeline

A U.S. federal judge has denied a bid by a coalition of four Texas cities and counties to temporarily halt the construction of a section of the $2 billion Permian Highway Pipeline in Texas Hill Country on grounds that it posed a threat to an endangered bird.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin on Friday ruled against a temporary restraining order for work on the 430-mile natural gas pipeline because the coalition had not established the Golden-cheeked Warbler would suffer irreparable harm from the clearing of its habitat.

