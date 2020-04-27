IN BRIEF: Texas Supreme Court reverses course, takes up oil cos' arbitration dispute

The Texas Supreme Court has reinstated a petition for review from Wagner Oil Company (WOC) over whether a contract through which it leased property from Apache Corporation mandates that a dispute over $15 million in settlement and attorneys’ fees be arbitrated.

The justices on Friday reversed course by withdrawing their October order denying WOC’s petition to take up its appeal of a lower court ruling that found the parties must arbitrate.

