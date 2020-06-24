IN BRIEF: Trump administration appeals stay of water protections rule in Colorado

The Trump administration has appealed a Colorado federal judge’s decision to freeze a new federal rule that narrows the scope of water bodies protected from pollution.

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appealed on Tuesday to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a ruling last week by U.S. District Judge William Martinez in Denver that suspends the effective date of the administration’s new Navigable Waters Protection Rule in the state.

