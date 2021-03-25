IN BRIEF: Trump's last-minute approval of citrus pesticide draws lawsuit

Public interest and farmworker groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday in federal appeals court for its last-minute approval of the application to Florida and California citrus crops of streptomycin, a pesticide they say is a health threat.

The Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), Farmworker Justice and others accuses in 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals the EPA of violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) because it “failed to ensure that the use of streptomycin would not cause unreasonable harm to human health or the environment,” the complaint says.

