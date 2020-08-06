IN BRIEF: Utah and EPA reach $360 mln settlement over Gold King Mine

Utah on Wednesday agreed to drop claims against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the polluting of the state’s waters from the release five years ago of wastewater from a defunct southwestern Colorado gold mine, following a settlement deal.

The state’s attorney general and the EPA said the agreement commits about $360 million in federal funds to clean up dozens of abandoned Colorado mines that pose water contamination risks to downstream Utah in exchange for the state dismissing its tort and Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act claims in Albuquerque, New Mexico federal court.

