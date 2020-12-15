IN BRIEF: Walmart recyclable labeling draws Greenpeace lawsuit

Greenpeace sued retail giant Walmart Inc in California state court on Monday, alleging that the company labels some of its house-brand plastic products as recyclable when they are in fact not, a practice the environmental group says violates consumer protection laws.

The environmental group sued in California’s Superior Court for the County of Alameda, making claims that Walmart violates the California Business & Professions Code with fraudulent business practices.

