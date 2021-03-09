IN BRIEF: Walmart tries to shake off claims recyclable labeling 'deceptive'

Retail giant Walmart Inc is urging a federal judge in San Francisco to toss claims that the company labels some of its house-brand plastic products “recyclable” when that option is not available for most consumers.

Walmart on Monday moved to dismiss Greenpeace’s claims that it violates California’s Unfair Competition Law (UCL) by marketing and selling single-use plastic products labeled No. 3 to No. 7 as recyclable even though their U.S. consumers’ recycling programs only rarely accept them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PFClbA