IN BRIEF: Washington D.C. AG sues Monsanto over alleged PCB contamination

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday sued in local D.C. court Monsanto Company and two companies that operate some of its business, accusing them of manufacturing, selling and promoting toxic chemicals despite knowing they would pollute waterways and were unsafe to humans and wildlife.

In the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the attorney general accuses Monsanto, Solutia Inc and Pharmacia LLC of violating a District of Columbia industrial cleanup D.C. statute and causing a public nuisance, among other claims, by selling from 1929 to 1977 large volumes of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) to customers in the district.

