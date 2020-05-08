IN BRIEF: Washington state AG sues Canadian gold company over alleged water pollution

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sued in federal court in Spokane, Washington, two U.S. subsidiaries of Canadian gold mining company Kinross Gold Corporation for allegedly dumping pollutants from a mine in the state’s northwest into waterways in violation of a water quality permit.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday, the attorney general accuses the owners of the now-closed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine, Crown Resources Corporation and Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc., of violating the Clean Water Act and the Washington Water Pollution Control Act over a period of six years by dumping contaminants including arsenic that made their way into creeks that flowed into the Kettle River in Okanogan County.

