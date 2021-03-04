IN BRIEF: Widely banned pesticide allowed on Florida citrus crops sparks lawsuit

Farmers’ and environmental groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., appeals court over its approval of a chemical company’s application to sell a widely-banned chemical in Florida to protect citrus crops from insect damage.

The Farmworker Association of Florida (FAF) and others say the agency’s “lightning speed” approval during the Trump administration’s waning days in January of the chemical aldicarb to treat Florida citrus crops violates the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. The insecticide is banned in more than 100 countries, including China, while its use was mostly phased out in the United States a decade ago, the plaintiffs say.

