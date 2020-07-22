IN BRIEF: Wyoming judge lifts stay on Obama-era methane rule challenge

A federal judge in Wyoming has revived a lawsuit by Texas, North Dakota and other states challenging an Obama-era rule to slash emissions of methane from oil and gas operations on federal and tribal lands.

Chief U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl in Cheyenne on Tuesday granted the states’ motion to resume the stayed challenge after a federal judge in California last week blocked the Trump administration’s bid to ease the Obama-era Waste Prevention Rule on cutting emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

