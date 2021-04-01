In interstate water war, SCOTUS tosses Florida claims of Georgia overconsumption

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday tossed claims by Florida that Georgia is unreasonably depleting the flows of the Apalachicola River, after downstream Florida blamed its neighbor for the collapse of its oyster fisheries.

In the original jurisdiction case, a unanimous court ruled that Florida had failed to show Georgia’s alleged over-consumption of the river’s water had likely decreased its flow to the point of devastating Florida’s once massive oyster industry and of harming its river ecosystem.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dp8Xid