In win for hunters' group, judge orders gray wolf hunt to begin in Wisconsin

In a victory for a pro-hunting group, a judge in Wisconsin ruled the state must hold a gray wolf hunt this month, despite the animal only being removed from the endangered list several weeks ago. In their lawsuit filed on Feb. 2 the hunters had cited concern over President Joe Biden’s intent to review the delisting, saying “There is a substantial possibility that Wisconsinites’ time to hunt wolves is limited.”

Judge Bennett Brantmeier in a ruling from the bench in Wisconsin Circuit Court for Jefferson County granted the plaintiff Hunter Nation’s petition for a writ of mandamus. Case minutes say Brantmeier directed the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to “follow their duty” to hold the hunt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aa5PWP