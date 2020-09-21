Judge certifies class over Keurig's 'recyclable' single-serving coffee pods

Customers who purchased Keurig Green Mountain’s single-serving coffee pods in California over the past four years can sue the company in a class action that alleges Keurig misled them by falsely marketing the plastic pods as recyclable in most recycling facilities, a federal judge said on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland certified the class over Keurig’s popular K-Cups. The lawsuit makes claims of false representation including under California’s Unfair Competition Law and the state’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA) by arguing that the pods are in fact not accepted for recycling in more than 60% of facilities.

