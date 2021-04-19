Judge denies attorney Donziger's bid to have criminal trial broadcast

A federal judge in Manhattan federal court has denied the bid of embattled attorney Steven Donziger to allow television networks to broadcast his upcoming criminal contempt trial arising from his battles against Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled on Friday against the motion by Donziger, who is set to appear before the judge next month to face six counts of criminal contempt, saying that the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure (FRCP) prohibit the broadcasting of criminal trials.

