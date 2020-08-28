Judge drags Donziger's ex-atty back in to court to represent him at conduct trial

Steven Donziger, the American lawyer who spent more than two decades suing Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest, may have to be represented by his ex-lawyer in a trial for criminal contempt in Manhattan federal court slated to begin in less than two weeks, a judge ruled on Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered Donziger’s former lead defense attorney, Andrew Frisch of Schlam Stone & Dolan, to take the reins after the court disqualified two of Donziger’s attorneys and if another two continue to decline or are unable to appear.

